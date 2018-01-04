The bomb cyclone gets nastier as it hits the Northeast

The massive storm has prompted thousands of canceled flights, shuttered schools and businesses and sparked fears of coastal flooding and power outages.

Blizzard rolls up the East Coast, with cold blast to follow

(RNN) – It’s “Day Two” of the bomb cyclone, a powerful winter storm that’s raking the East Coast of the United States.

It started in the South, bringing snow to places that don’t normally get it, like the state capital of Florida.

RARE SIGHT: it's snowing in Tallahassee FL for the 1st time in 28 years. @NWSTallahassee measured 0.1" of snow/sleet on their roof @floridastate at 8:30 AM. Video via 904 Happy Hour. #snow #flwx#frozenAmerica pic.twitter.com/dG5uMrTcpM — Mike Seidel (@mikeseidel) January 3, 2018

On Georgia’s coast, Savannah got a dusting too.

On Thursday, the system whipped shores from North Carolina to the tip of northern Maine with blizzard conditions. Some places will get more than a foot of snow, closing schools, snarling traffic and making a general mess of things.

Winter weather will impact the entire East Coast today through Friday. Here are the latest expected snow totals and current winter headlines. Strong winds will accompany the snow in many locations. Stay informed at https://t.co/VyWINDk3xP or your trusted weather source! ???????? pic.twitter.com/RqCr3h6XR1 — NWS (@NWS) January 3, 2018

Big storms always rev up social media’s creative juices, especially when meteorologists drop a sexy new term on us like bomb cyclone.

It comes from the weather term bombagenesis. The bomb part of it comes from the rapid drop in atmospheric pressure that happens when the storm develops. It drops so fast it falls like a bomb.

That bomb brought snow and a lot of mischief to areas of the Atlantic Seaboard that don’t know how to handle the white stuff.

Anticipating the winter onslaught, some folks in the Northeast decided to make a game of it.

Others are introducing a little science fiction to the wintry mix. Welcome to the ice planet Hoth.

Good to see the plows are out early #blizzard2018 pic.twitter.com/TTt85D3Tae — Scott Kerr (@scott_kerr) January 4, 2018

“Game of Thrones” is always in style these days. Winterfell can’t be far away.

Maybe I just need coffee, but I swear I just saw this guy down the street.#BOMBCYLONE #snowpocalypse2018 pic.twitter.com/A7KbST2qfO — Jean Dunn ?? (@jeandunn52) January 4, 2018

While the rest are just waiting for it all to be over.

Called a friend to join me for the day. #ctweather pic.twitter.com/memrMgAjdZ — Colleen Grotti (@colleengrott) January 4, 2018

