PHOTOS: Dogs playing in the snow

Some of the 54 families surviving without reliable heat in Richmond’s Creighton Court public housing community, will be moved to temporary housing on Thursday.More >>
The Greater Richmond Transit Company (GRTC) will implement their snow routes starting at 8 a.m. on Thursday.More >>
Winter weather problems across the southeast are causing hundreds of passengers to make alternative plan.More >>
VDOT trucks and plows are already on the roads across the state, and crews are pulling 12-hour shifts overnight to keep your family safe on the road.More >>
Police are now looking for 29-year-old Devrick Raquan Gail in connection with the fatal shooting of Davon R. Daniels.More >>
