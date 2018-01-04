All lanes back open on I-295 S after tractor-trailer jackknifes

All lanes are back open on Interstate 295 South in Chesterfield after a tractor-trailer jackknifed, causing all lanes to shut down early Thursday morning.

Virginia State Police were responding to two separate crashes involving three tractor-trailers, a U-Haul, and two cars. The crashes happened around 8:40 a.m. at mile marker 15, near Enon Chuch Road.

According to the investigation, the U-Haul and two cars were involved in the first crash, while the second crash involved three tractor-trailers and the same U-Haul involved in the first crash.

The tractor-trailer that jackknifed was involved in the second crash.

One of the drivers was transported to the hospital with minor injuries.

A detour has been put in place, and VDOT says road conditions are a contributing factor in the crashes.

The crashes are still under investigation.

