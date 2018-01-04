GRTC operates on snow route bus schedule

The Greater Richmond Transit Company (GRTC) is operating on a snow route schedule for Thursday.

Those who ride the GRTC should expect delays due to the hazardous road conditions on across the area. There are several routes that travel on secondary and neighborhood streets.

Buses will have an alert message displaying "Snow Routes in Effect," to notify everyone the buses are on snow routes.

GRTC will operate on the snow route schedule throughout the rest of the day.

Click here for GRTC's snow routes.

Copyright 2018 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved.

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12