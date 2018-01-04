Police respond to over 1,000 calls for service due to snowy conditions

Snow-covered roads caused dozens of crashes in Central Virginia on Thursday and Friday.

Within a 36-hour period, Virginia State Police responded to 1,029 calls for service, including 437 crashes and 592 disabled vehicles in the Metro Richmond and Chesapeake areas.

With more drivers hitting the road on Friday, state police released some safety tips:

Clear off all snow and ice from your vehicle, including windows, roof, trunk, and lights

Please call 511 or go to www.511virginia.org for road conditions and not 911 or #77. Police need to keep emergency lines open for emergency calls.

Add extra time to reach your destination.

Drive slow due to road conditions.

Increase driving distances between your car and the person in front of you for increased stopping distance.

Buckle up and don’t drive distracted.

Move over for all stopped emergency vehicles, highway vehicles, and tow trucks.

The Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) said crews are continuing to work in 12-hour shifts, using about 500 trucks to treat roadways.

