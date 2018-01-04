Expect snowy, icy conditions on the roads

Drivers should expect icy and snowy conditions all over the roads in Central Virginia on Thursday morning.

The Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) crews are applying sand and salt to icy areas, such as bridges, overpasses, ramps, curves, and hills.

VDOT says most interstate highways are in "moderate" condition, meaning there are snow and ice covering parts of the road.

VDOT is advising drivers to stay off the roads. However, if driving is necessary, drivers should travel at a slow speed, use headlights while windshield wipers are on, and stay at least five seconds behind other cars. Drivers should also wipe the snow off their cars - including windows, roof, trunk, and lights - before hitting the road.

As of 6:15 a.m., troopers in the Richmond area are responding to 21 reported traffic crashes and nine disabled vehicle calls.

So far in Central Virginia, Virginia State Police have responded to 123 calls for service, including 72 traffic crashes and 22 disabled vehicles. Statewide, they responded to over 300 traffic-related incidents.

Accident: WB on I-64 at MM167 in Goochland Co. Right shoulder closed.6:34AM — 511 Central Virginia (@511centralva) January 4, 2018

Accident: WB on I-64 at MM180 in Henrico Co. 1 travel lane closed.6:22AM — 511 Central Virginia (@511centralva) January 4, 2018

Accident: SB on VA-288 at MM26 in Goochland Co. Right shoulder closed.6:04AM — 511 Central Virginia (@511centralva) January 4, 2018

Accident: SB on I-95 at MM78 in Richmond. 1 travel lane closed.5:54AM — 511 Central Virginia (@511centralva) January 4, 2018

Accident: SB on I-95 at MM76 in Richmond. 1 travel lane closed.5:40AM — 511 Central Virginia (@511centralva) January 4, 2018

Accident: NB on I-95 at MM93 in Ashland. Right shoulder closed.5:46AM — 511 Central Virginia (@511centralva) January 4, 2018

Accident: NB on VA-288 at MM17 in Chesterfield Co. Right shoulder closed.5:50AM — 511 Central Virginia (@511centralva) January 4, 2018

Accident: SB on I-85 at MM53 in Dinwiddie Co. Left shoulder closed.5:50AM — 511 Central Virginia (@511centralva) January 4, 2018

Update: Disabled Tractor Trailer: EB on I-64 at MM211 in New Kent Co. Exit ramp closed.5:06AM — 511 Central Virginia (@511centralva) January 4, 2018

Update: Incident: SB on I-95 at MM55 in Colonial Heights. 1 travel lane closed.5:30AM — 511 Central Virginia (@511centralva) January 4, 2018

TRAFFIC ALERT: Crash blocks center and right lane I-95 South at Temple Ave. USE CAUTION @NBC12 pic.twitter.com/2M5RlqpdS9 — Candice Smith (@CandiceNBC12) January 4, 2018

Update: Accident: SB on I-95 at MM98 in Hanover Co. Right shoulder closed.3:30AM — 511 Central Virginia (@511centralva) January 4, 2018

Several viewers have also submitted pictures of snow.

