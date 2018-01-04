Expect snowy, icy conditions on the roads - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

Expect snowy, icy conditions on the roads

Source: NBC12 Source: NBC12
(WWBT) -

Drivers should expect icy and snowy conditions all over the roads in Central Virginia on Thursday morning. 

Click here for school closings and delays.

The Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) crews are applying sand and salt to icy areas, such as bridges, overpasses, ramps, curves, and hills.

VDOT says most interstate highways are in "moderate" condition, meaning there are snow and ice covering parts of the road. 

Find real-time traffic information in the NBC12 News app

VDOT is advising drivers to stay off the roads. However, if driving is necessary, drivers should travel at a slow speed, use headlights while windshield wipers are on, and stay at least five seconds behind other cars. Drivers should also wipe the snow off their cars - including windows, roof, trunk, and lights - before hitting the road.

As of 6:15 a.m., troopers in the Richmond area are responding to 21 reported traffic crashes and nine disabled vehicle calls.

So far in Central Virginia, Virginia State Police have responded to 123 calls for service, including 72 traffic crashes and 22 disabled vehicles. Statewide, they responded to over 300 traffic-related incidents.

Several viewers have also submitted pictures of snow.

Copyright 2018 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved.

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12

Powered by Frankly