Pitt leads way as Norfolk St tops Coppin State 75-67 in MEAC

NORFOLK, Va. (AP) - Mastadi Pitt scored 17 points, making 9 of 10 at the free throw line, as Norfolk State defeated a stubborn Coppin State 75-67 in a Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference opener for both teams Wednesday night.
Norfolk State led 36-26 right after halftime, but Coppin State refused to go away. The Eagles fought to within 39-38 when Cedric Council Jr. drove for a layup and converted the 3-point play after being fouled. Council then found Lamar Morgan for a 3-pointer to tie at 41-41.
The Spartans twice built the lead back to 11 points but Morgan struck with another 3 to bring the Eagles within 65-62 with 2:01 to go.
Preston Bungei and Adam Long scored on either side of a Coppin State turnover, with Long's dunk staking Norfolk State to a 69-62 lead and the team made six of eight free throws from there.
Long added 10 points for the Spartans.
Morgan led all scorers with 22 points with six 3-pointers and Karonn Davis added 13.
