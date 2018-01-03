VDOT working to keep roads safe during winter storm

Drivers should expect icy and snowy conditions all over the roads in Central Virginia on Thursday morning.More >>
Get the latest forecast from the NBC12 First Alert Weather team.More >>
Get the latest closings and delays in your area for schools, colleges, government offices, businesses and localities, as well as community closings for churches and small business.More >>
It happened around 8:30 p.m. in the 3300 block of Mechanicsville Turnpike, north of Harvie Road. Police say the bicyclist died at the scene.More >>
Winter weather problems across the southeast are causing hundreds of passengers to make alternative plan.More >>
The family is filing a notice of claim against the Department of Education following the incident.More >>
An unflattering new book paints Trump as a leader who doesn't understand the weight of the presidency and spends his evenings eating cheeseburgers in bed, watching television and talking on the phone to old friends.More >>
Police are searching for the teenager and two women who were caught on camera beating up a Waffle House employee.More >>
The suspect claims the shooting was in self-defense.More >>
The dog has been through a lot. Authorities believe he was hit by a car, then frozen to the ground, yet somehow he survived.More >>
An Amber Alert has been discontinued in Texas for two children from Round Rock on Wednesday after the Round Rock police said they believe the suspect and girls are in Colorado.More >>
A contractor found a major failure in the family’s vacation cabin’s heating system, officials say.More >>
The suspect was sentenced to five years in prison after he pleaded guilty to the crime.More >>
A man from Union, MO has been charged for having sex with an 8-year-old girl and forcing her to take drugs in a motel room.More >>
A grand jury this month is expected to review charges filed against the girl's adoptive parents.More >>
