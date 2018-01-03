VDOT working to keep roads safe during winter storm

VDOT trucks and plows are already on the roads across the state, and crews are pulling 12-hour shifts overnight to keep your family safe on the road.

VDOT started treating roads Tuesday and continued early Wednesday morning. The state says it feels it's as prepared as it could be, but VDOT is urging you to stay put if you don't absolutely have to leave.

The snow potential is dramatically different in every corner of the Commonwealth, so VDOT says its strategy reflects that.

"So here in the Richmond region, we have about 14 counties, so it's going to be varied across our district and we're going to focus on the southeast part of our region," said Jessica Cowardin with VDOT.

Those areas include the Tri-Cities, Prince George County and Dinwiddie. VDOT says crews are ready to shift focus, if the storm shifts overnight.

Down I-64 is where VDOT is focusing a lot of attention. Hampton Roads is expected to get rocked, and people there say they are taking this seriously.

The danger on the roads is very real, and it's not just overnight either. The frigid temperatures behind this system will drag out the driving hazard for at least a few days.

"Keep an eye out for bridges, overpasses, ramps, places that tend to freeze first. Shaded areas, curves, just use extra caution if you absolutely have to be out there," said Cowardin.

