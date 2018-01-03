Winter storm expected to cancel up to 30 flights at RIC on Thursday

If you were planning on flying out of Richmond International Airport on Wednesday, chances are you were met with delays and possibly even cancellations. Winter weather problems across the southeast are causing hundreds of passengers to make alternative plan.

There were hundreds of passengers at RIC with different destinations in mind, but they all shared an unfortunate bond.

"My flight was delayed. Currently, it's an hour-and-a-half delayed," said John Lentz.

"My flight was canceled," said Katie Cordova.

The looming threat of harsh weather is causing a ripple effect through flight routes at Richmond International Airport, leaving many travelers to deal with hour-long delays or canceled flights, like Cordova.

"We finally found one from here to DC to Munich to Madrid, and I'll get back 10 hours later than I was supposed to, but getting back to Spain," said Cordova. "At the end of the day, you can't get too upset about it. That's life. I'm going to get back to Madrid eventually."

Laura Schermerhorn isn't going as far - just to Seattle, Washington - but she's still stranded in Virginia for the night.

"The other option was a thirty layover in Chicago, and I wasn't sure I was going to make that, so pretty much the sure option was just to delay it for tomorrow, so now I'm flying out tomorrow morning," said Schermerhorn. "I pretty much knew I could potentially be impacted even though I'm going to Seattle and the weather's not that bad there…but planes come from somewhere."

According to airport officials, by 6:30 p.m., RIC reported five canceled flights. On Thursday, they're expecting up to 30 cancellations, all between Richmond and Northeast destinations like New York City and Boston.

