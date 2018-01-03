UVA uses defense, balance to blow out Virginia Tech

It was a match-up of the best defensive team in the country against one of the nation's highest scoring teams, and the defense prevailed. Virginia held Virginia Tech to 38 points below its average, and shot nearly 50 percent from the field, rolling past the Hokies, 78-52.

Virginia never trailed and by midway through the second half the game was decided. The Cavaliers would open up their lead to as many as 33 points, and seemingly cruised to the victory over their arch rival.

Four Cavaliers scored in double figures, led by De'Andre Hunter's 14 points. Ty Jerome and Kyle Guy both added 13 points, and Devon Hall chipped in 12.

Kerry Blackshear led Virginia Tech with 14 points and Justin Robinson added 12.

Virginia keeps rolling, going to 13-1 on the season, 2-0 in the ACC, and will host North Carolina on Saturday. Meanwhile, Virginia Tech falls to 11-4, 0-2 in league play, and looks to get back in the win column on Saturday, hosting Pittsburgh.

