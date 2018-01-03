VCU falls to St. Joseph's in overtime

Nathaniel Pollard scored 20 points to pace Highland Springs to the 67-58 win over Hermitage.More >>
James Madison will go for back-to-back national championships on Saturday, and many fans who made the trip to Frisco, Texas, last year will be right there with their Dukes once again.More >>
Justin Tillman scored 19 points and De'Riante Jenkins added 17 points as VCU secured its first three-game winning streak of the season with a 75-65 win over VMI. The Rams improved to 8-5 and will open Atlantic 10 play next Saturday, hosting Fordham.More >>
Greg Parham is a freshman at VMI, and is seeing consistent minutes for the Keydets. On Friday, the Monacan product returned to the same court where he won a state title in 2016 with the Chiefs.More >>
This year marks the first early signing period, giving these athletes a 72 hour window in December to sign their National Letters of Intent, rather than wait until February. Several notable players from our area are taking advantage of this opportunity.More >>
