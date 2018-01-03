VCU falls to St. Joseph's in overtime

Justin Tillman scored 22 points and pulled down 12 rebounds, but St. Joseph's hit key shots down the stretch, handing the Rams their first Atlantic 10 loss of the season, 87-81 in overtime.

It would be a back and forth game throughout the contest, with neither team able to pull away or create much space. The Hawks would hold a 73-69 lead late in the contest, but Tillman's rebound and put-back trimmed the VCU deficit to two, and then Jonathan Williams' late lay-up tied the contest at 76. Tillman would connect on a three-pointer at the buzzer after tracking down a loose ball on a full-court heave, but the ball left his hand a hair late.

In the extra frame, Taylor Funk was fouled on a three-point attempt in the early going, and gave St. Joseph's the 79-76 lead. VCU would pull to within one, but the Hawks responded with an 8-0 run to slam the door.

In addition to Tillman's double-double, De'Riante Jenkins chipped in 16 points, and Issac Vann added 13 points. The Rams' issues came from beyond the arc, where they were just 6-of-29. St. Joseph's also attempted 38 free throws, compared to VCU's eight.

VCU falls to 9-6, 1-1 in the Atlantic 10, and will stay in Philadelphia for Saturday's match-up at La Salle.

Copyright 2018 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved.