Livingston, Grayer help George Mason top UMass 80-72 OT

AMHERST, Mass. (AP) - Otis Livingston II scored 33 points and had nine assists - each a career high- as George Mason battled past Massachusetts 80-72 in overtime on Wednesday night.
Livingston missed a last-second shot that could've won the game for George Mason (7-8, 1-1 Atlantic 10) in regulation but Jaire Grayer blocked a desperation 3-point heave by Massachusetts' Luwane Pipkins as time ran out. Grayer scored 20 points and blocked three shots, two in the last 1:10 of regulation.
Pipkins led Massachusetts (7-8, 0-2) with 15 points, Rashaan Holloway added 13 points with 10 rebounds, Carl Pierre and C.J. Anderson scored 10 apiece.
The Patriots led by as many as 12 (55-43) before UMass battled back, closing to 57-54 after an 11-2 run with Chris Baldwin scoring on a drive, grabbing the rebound of a George Mason miss and racing the other way for a 3-pointer. The Minutemen stayed within three or four points after that, and tied at 66-66 on a pair of Anderson free throws with 32 seconds in regulation.
George Mason scored first in OT and UMass couldn't regain the lead.
Nathaniel Pollard scored 20 points to pace Highland Springs to the 67-58 win over Hermitage.More >>
James Madison will go for back-to-back national championships on Saturday, and many fans who made the trip to Frisco, Texas, last year will be right there with their Dukes once again.More >>
Justin Tillman scored 19 points and De'Riante Jenkins added 17 points as VCU secured its first three-game winning streak of the season with a 75-65 win over VMI. The Rams improved to 8-5 and will open Atlantic 10 play next Saturday, hosting Fordham.More >>
Greg Parham is a freshman at VMI, and is seeing consistent minutes for the Keydets. On Friday, the Monacan product returned to the same court where he won a state title in 2016 with the Chiefs.More >>
This year marks the first early signing period, giving these athletes a 72 hour window in December to sign their National Letters of Intent, rather than wait until February. Several notable players from our area are taking advantage of this opportunity.More >>
