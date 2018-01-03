Fordham outlasts Richmond in overtime

De'Monte Buckingham score 10 points and grabbed 16 rebounds, but it wasn't enough to pace Richmond past Fordham, as the Spiders fell on the road, 69-65 in overtime, on Wednesday night. It marks Richmond's first loss to Fordham since 2007, snapping the Spiders' 14-game winning streak in the series.

Richmond would trail late in the game, but Buckingham's three-pointer pulled the Spiders to within two at 58-56. They would trail, 60-58, when Jacob Gilyard slashed through the lane and scored on a lay-up with 21 seconds left to tie the game at 60 and force overtime.

Fordham would hit the clutch shots down the stretch. Joseph Chartouny hit two late high-percentage shots to stretch the Rams' lead to five points with 1:22 to play, and that was too big of a hole for the Spiders to climb out of. Richmond missed all five of its field goal attempts in the extra session.

Julius Johnson scored a team-high 12 points, while freshman Nathan Cayo added a career-high 10 points. Chartouny put together a solid all-around effort to pace Fordham, scoring 26 points and adding 12 rebounds and five steals.

Richmond falls to 3-11, 1-1 in the Atlantic 10, and is back in action on Saturday when the Spiders visit Saint Louis.

Copyright 2018 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved.