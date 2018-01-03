Funk leads Saint Joseph's to 87-81 OT win over VCU

PHILADELPHIA (AP) - Taylor Funk scored six of his 19 points in overtime and Saint Joseph's beat VCU 87-81 on Wednesday night to end a two-game skid.
Funk hit three straight free throws and the Hawks led 84-78 on his 3-pointer with 2:09 left in OT. The Rams missed six 3s and a jumper over the next three minutes while James Demery and Pierfrancesco Oliva combined for four more Saint Joseph's points.
VCU's Jonathan Williams' layup tied it at 76 with 10 seconds left in regulation.
The Rams shot 45.5 percent from the floor to the Hawks' 37.7 percent, but Saint Joseph's made 29 free throws to the Rams' five.
Oliva scored 15 points, Nick Robinson and Demery scored 13 each with eight rebounds apiece, and Shavar Newkirk added 12 points for the Hawks (6-7, 1-1 Atlantic 10 Conference).
Justin Tillman scored 22 points and grabbed 12 rebounds for VCU (9-6, 1-1), which saw its four-game win streak end. De'Riante Jenkins scored 16 points with five assists and Issac Vann scored 13.
