Bicyclist fatally struck by vehicle on Mechanicsville Tnpk

Henrico Police are investigating a fatal crash involving a vehicle striking a bicyclist.

It happened around 8:30 p.m. in the 3300 block of Mechanicsville Turnpike, north of Harvie Road. Police say the bicyclist died at the scene.

Police are notifying next of kin. The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

Mechanicsville Turnpike northbound lanes were closed between Harvie Road and Byron Street but have since reopened.

Copyright 2018 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved.

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12