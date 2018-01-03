Bicyclist dies after being struck by vehicle on Mechanicsville Turnpike

A 50-year-old man, who was riding his bike on Mechanicsville Turnpike on Wednesday night, died after being struck by a vehicle.

Police say Robert Kent Randolph died at the scene, which was north of Harvie Road, around 8:30 p.m.

Speed and alcohol do not appear to be factors in the crash, and no charges are anticipated.

