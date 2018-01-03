Georgia leading Alabama 13-0 at halftime

Georgia running back D'Andre Swift gets past Alabama's Deionte Thompson. Georgia kept Alabama off the score board in the first half. (AP Photo/David Goldman)

Georgia place kicker Rodrigo Blankenship makes a field goal during the first half of the NCAA college football playoff championship game against Alabama Monday in Atlanta.

ATLANTA, GA (AP/RNN) - Georgia is leading Alabama by double digits at halftime with a 13-0 lead in front of what could be considered a home crowd at the Mercedes Benz Stadium in Atlanta. This is only the fifth time in 11 seasons under Nick Saban that Alabama has trailed by more than 9 points.

The Dawgs have lead the entire game. With 7 seconds before the end of the second quarter after a 1-yard touchdown run by Mecole Hardman. The score capped a 2-minute drive led by true freshman quarterback Jake Fromm.

Fromm threw passes of 10 and 16 yards and ran for 14 on Georgia's way to the touchdown.

Georgia kicker Rodrigo Blankenship scored two field goals, the second from 27 yards, which carried the Dawgs for most of the game.

The Crimson Tide have struggled to contain Georgia’s running game, particularly running back Sony Michel. The big play on the drive was Sony Michel's 26-yard run to the Alabama 26 on a third-and-20 after Anthony Averett crashed through from the left side to sack Jake Fromm.

On its opening possession, Georgia turned the ball over when Javon Wims jumped to get an underthrown ball, but Bama’s Tony Brown took the ball away.

But Alabama couldn’t capitalize. After a false start, the 35-yard field goal became 40, and the kick by Andy Pappanastos went wide left.

The Tide has struggled, particularly on third down. Saban substituted true freshman quarterback Tua Tagovailoa for Jalen Hurts.

Georgia wide receiver Riley Ridley is flourishing in his opportunity to emerge from the shadow cast by his older brother, Alabama star Calvin Ridley.

Ridley has four catches for 62 yards in the first half of Monday night's national championship game. He already has moved to within range of his career-high totals of five catches for 67 yards against Vanderbilt in 2016.

While Calvin Ridley, a junior, is second in Alabama history with 220 career receptions, including a team-high 59 this season, Riley Ridley has had a quiet season for Georgia with only eight catches before the championship game.

Georgia wide receiver Javon Wims will return to the game after his left shoulder was examined late in the second quarter. Wims is a favorite target of quarterback Jake Fromm. Fromm – a true freshman - is 8 of 16 for 84 yards.

Georgia receiver Riley Ridley has outplayed his older brother, Alabama All-SEC receiver Calvin Ridley, in the early going. Ridley has two catches for 36 yards, including a 23-yarder to convert a third-and-8 and keep the Bulldogs' second scoring drive alive. Calvin Ridley has one catch for 9 yards.

No matter who wins tonight, the Southeastern Conference will win another national championship in college football.

Alabama (12-1) is making its third consecutive trip to the title game and looking for its second title in three years. Georgia (13-1) is seeking its first national championship since 1980. Bama leads the all-time series with the Bulldogs 38-55-4.

Nick Saban has never lost to one of his former assistant coaches either. The fact that Kirby Smart is UGA's head coach will put that streak to the test.

Recent history seems to also favor the Crimson Tide tonight. The Tide has won the last three meetings between the two.

It’s the first time in the short history of the playoff system the No. 3 and 4 seeds have advanced to the championship game.

The game will display a sense of pride for both schools and the conference in general. The uproar after Bama and LSU played for the 2012 BCS National Championship in New Orleans led to the creation of the playoff system.

After just four years with the playoff system, the SEC already has two teams in the finals again. And just like 2012 when Alabama and LSU played for the title, the game is being played in the heart of SEC country.

But for the conference, it’s business as usual. Of the last 11 title games, the SEC has won nine.

Alabama and Georgia seemed destined to meet in the conference championship game almost all season. Auburn made a mess of that idea.

UGA had to fight back into the playoff picture after a late-season 40-17 loss at Auburn. The Dawgs avenged that loss by soundly defeating the Tigers 28-7 in the SEC championship game.

The Tide also fell victim to Auburn late in the season. They failed to even make an appearance in the conference title game after falling to the Tigers 26-14.

Even so, Ohio State’s 27-21 victory over Wisconsin in the Big 10 title game created the opening Bama needed to take the No. 4 seed.

In the semifinals, UGA mounted a come-from-behind 54-48 double-overtime win over No. 2 Oklahoma. The game ran so long, Bama’s game against No. 1 Clemson had already started by the time UGA’s ended.

Alabama dominated the reigning champions 24-6 and guaranteed a new champion will be crowned on tonight.

As for the title game, the Crimson Tide must figure out a way to stop or slow down the Bulldogs’ rushing attack.

Sony Michel and Nick Chubb lit up Oklahoma’s front seven and rushed for a combined 326 yards. Michel led with 181 and Chubb followed with 145.

Both backs earned more than 1,000 yards this season.

While Oklahoma and the Big XII are not known for defense, the Bulldogs proved they are able to win a shootout with a high-powered offense.

Alabama, however, is known for its defense, and held Clemson to just 188 total yards and two field goals.

Offensively, Bama fared slightly better with 261 yards and three touchdowns. In terms of yardage, Alabama underwhelmed. But it did enough to control the clock and win the field position battle, making a Clemson comeback less likely.

The Tide’s rushing attack has been more of a threat than its passing game all season. Jalen Hurts gives opposing defenses fits with his ability to tuck the ball and run and his instinct to prevent turnovers.

Hurts passed for 2,060 yards this season, but he also rushed for 808. As a quarterback, he has 19 more carries than leading rusher Damien Harris.

Harris has 983 yards on the ground.

