NCAA says it ruled on UConn player eligibility last month

By PAT EATON-ROBB

AP Sports Writer

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) - The NCAA said Wednesday that it has ruled on the eligibility of Connecticut recruit Sidney Wilson and informed the school of its decision last month.

Wilson, who transferred from St. John's after taking a single summer school class, has been waiting to hear if he can play this season. The 6-foot-7 highly recruited wing is seeking an NCAA waiver rather than sit out a year as a transfer student.

NCAA spokeswoman Michelle Hosick referred questions on the decision to the university, but said UConn was notified about Wilson's eligibility verbally on Dec. 20 and in writing on Dec. 22.

"If a school does not like all elements of a decision, it has the opportunity to appeal. The school hasn't appealed as of (Wednesday afternoon). They have 30 days to appeal from the written notification," she wrote in an email to The Associated Press.

UConn spokesman Phil Chardis said the school won't comment on the NCAA's decision until the process is complete.

The Huskies (7-6, 0-1 American) have played three games without Wilson since being notified of the decision, losing to Arizona, Auburn, and Wichita State. They faced Tulsa on Wednesday evening.

The school's spring semester begins on Jan. 16.

