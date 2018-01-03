NCAA says it ruled on UConn player eligibility last month

By PAT EATON-ROBB
AP Sports Writer
HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) - The NCAA said Wednesday that it has ruled on the eligibility of Connecticut recruit Sidney Wilson and informed the school of its decision last month.
Wilson, who transferred from St. John's after taking a single summer school class, has been waiting to hear if he can play this season. The 6-foot-7 highly recruited wing is seeking an NCAA waiver rather than sit out a year as a transfer student.
NCAA spokeswoman Michelle Hosick referred questions on the decision to the university, but said UConn was notified about Wilson's eligibility verbally on Dec. 20 and in writing on Dec. 22.
"If a school does not like all elements of a decision, it has the opportunity to appeal. The school hasn't appealed as of (Wednesday afternoon). They have 30 days to appeal from the written notification," she wrote in an email to The Associated Press.
UConn spokesman Phil Chardis said the school won't comment on the NCAA's decision until the process is complete.
The Huskies (7-6, 0-1 American) have played three games without Wilson since being notified of the decision, losing to Arizona, Auburn, and Wichita State. They faced Tulsa on Wednesday evening.
The school's spring semester begins on Jan. 16.
___
For more AP college basketball coverage: http://collegebasketball.ap.org and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
President Donald Trump is blasting his former chief strategist ahead of the release of a new, unflattering book.More >>
President Donald Trump is blasting his former chief strategist ahead of the release of a new, unflattering book.More >>
Bitterly cold temperatures gripping much of the U.S., testing the mettle of even winter-wise northerners and shocking Southerners accustomed to far milder weatherMore >>
Bitterly cold temperatures gripping much of the U.S., testing the mettle of even winter-wise northerners and shocking Southerners accustomed to far milder weatherMore >>
The Trump administration is throwing the full weight of the United States government behind the protesters taking to the streets of IranMore >>
The Trump administration is throwing the full weight of the United States government behind the protesters taking to the streets of IranMore >>
The Trump administration is throwing the full weight of the United States government behind the protesters taking to the streets of IranMore >>
The Trump administration is throwing the full weight of the United States government behind the protesters taking to the streets of IranMore >>
New York City's mayor says new protective barriers will be permanently installed in Times Square and other locations around the city in an effort to block vehicles after deadly attacks last year on crowdsMore >>
New York City's mayor says new protective barriers will be permanently installed in Times Square and other locations around the city in an effort to block vehicles after deadly attacks last year on crowdsMore >>
The Golden state of California is now a shade greener with its first sales of recreational marijuanaMore >>
The Golden state of California is now a shade greener with its first sales of recreational marijuanaMore >>
Michigan lawmakers try to make up for lost time with new bike-safety pushMore >>
Michigan lawmakers try to make up for lost time with new bike-safety pushMore >>
Customers hoping to be among the first in California to purchase marijuana legally lined up early Monday, as the arrival of the new year brought with it broad legalization of cannabisMore >>
Customers hoping to be among the first in California to purchase marijuana legally lined up early Monday, as the arrival of the new year brought with it broad legalization of cannabisMore >>
Mariah Carey has made it through her performance on 'Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve with Ryan Seacrest' cleanly this year after bungling it last yearMore >>
Mariah Carey has made it through her performance on 'Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve with Ryan Seacrest' cleanly this year after bungling it last yearMore >>
Revelers around the world have welcomed the new year with fireworks, prayers and tight securityMore >>
Revelers around the world have welcomed the new year with fireworks, prayers and tight securityMore >>
The fire commissioner say a preschooler toying with the burners on his mother's stove accidentally lit New York City's deadliest blaze in decades.More >>
The fire commissioner say a preschooler toying with the burners on his mother's stove accidentally lit New York City's deadliest blaze in decades.More >>