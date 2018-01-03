Stafford deputies arrest woman for prescription fraud

The Stafford County Sheriff's Office says they have arrested a woman who tried to get pills from a pharmacy with a fraudulent prescription, and this isn't the first time she has done this.

Deputies responded to the Giant Pharmacy on 317 Worth Avenue around 2:17 p.m. on Dec. 27 for a report of a woman trying to fill a prescription for Oxycodone.

The pharmacist suspected the prescription was fake after recognizing her from a week before - she had filled a prescription for 90 hydrocodone pills on Dec.18, then came back on Dec. 20 for another 90 pills. The pharmacist called the doctor, who confirmed the prescriptions were fraudulent.

Deputies took 22-year-old Ana Patricia Juarez into custody. They say she admitted this was not the first time she had committed prescription fraud. The deputies then searched her purse and found two empty Oxycodone bottles and two white pills. Juarez said they were Percocet.

Juarez is charged with prescription fraud, possession of a controlled substance, forging and uttering, and identity fraud.

