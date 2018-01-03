Petersburg School Board member faces drug charge - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

Petersburg School Board member faces drug charge

Atiba Muse (Source: Petersburg School Board) Atiba Muse (Source: Petersburg School Board)
PETERSBURG, VA (WWBT) -

A member of the Petersburg School Board was arrested Wednesday and charged with possession of marijuana. 

Atiba Muse was arrested in the 500 block of East Washington Street and also charged with a speeding. The marijuana charge is a misdemeanor. 

Muse recently ran for the commissioner of Revenue in Petersburg and lost. 

