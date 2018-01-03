Woman calls 12 after business takes back broken, brand new washing machine, gives her $22

If you or someone in your family wasn’t exactly excited by what Santa brought them this year, here’s what you need to know about returning that gift that will make you more likely to get some money back.More >>
The company promised to zero out Yvette Rustin's account and refund all the payments she'd made so far, totaling $190.More >>
A South Richmond resident reached out to 12 On Your Side because she says her landlord won’t fix problems inside of her home.More >>
Throughout 2017, we've looked into customer complaints, given people a platform to reach others, exposed bad behavior and gotten people cash back when they were wronged.More >>
Aleris says giving back to the community is an outreach mission they carry out throughout the year.More >>
