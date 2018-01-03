Man faces child endangerment charge after police chase

A man was arrested in connection with a police chase that started in Orange County and ended in Spotsylvania.

The Orange County Sheriff's Office tried to stop a dark-colored Audi with Maryland license plates on Route 20 in Orange on Dec. 30. Deputies say instead of stopping, the driver, identified as Darius Giles, took off to Spotsylvania County.

Spotsylvania County deputies pulled him over on Route 3 and smelled a strong odor of marijuana coming from Giles' car. There were four other people inside: Majhe D. Powers, 19, of Washington, D.C., Daryl A. Pearce, 20, of Waldorf, Md., and a 17-year-old from Washington, D.C.

Giles, 20, was arrested and charged with felony child endangerment, felony eluding, reckless driving, defective equipment, and illegal passing in Orange County.

According to Orange County deputies, Powers was wearing an ankle bracelet and was supposed to be under house arrest.

Orange County deputies say they saw someone throw something out of the window during the pursuit. When deputies responded to the area, they found a handgun.

