Frozen James River makes Richmond look like winter paradise

Former NBC12 anchor Gray Hall opens up about health scare

Former NBC12 anchor Gray Hall opens up about health scare

Cold temperatures have caused the James River to freeze during the overnight hours, making Richmond look more like a winter paradise.

Check out some of the pictures in the video above.

You can continue to send us James River photos that we may feature online or on air:

Use the hashtag #NBC12 or tag us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

Use the NBC12 Weather app.

Upload from your desktop at sendit.nbc12.com

Copyright 2018 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved.

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12