Advice on how to pay down your credit card debt

Nearly half of Americans spend up to half of their monthly incomes paying down credit card debt.

Certain kinds of debt, like a mortgage or a reasonable amount of student loans, is not terrible, but Americans are now drowning in dumb debt, meaning non-essentials.

New research from Northwestern Mutual finds nearly half of people surveyed are carrying at least $25,000 in debt. Even with all of that debt, those folks are spending 40-percent of their income on non-essentials, such as vacations, eating out, sports, and hobbies.

All totaled, the average debt was $37,000, not including mortgages. What can you do to stop spending and dig your way out?

First, total up everything you owe, and make a note of the interest rates.

Then, focus on the debt with the highest interest rate first, and pay the minimums on the other debts, if you have to. Once that's paid off, move to the next-highest.

Your best bet for getting out of debt is a budget.

Use an app, like Mint, to get your spending on track, and put away your credit cards. Only spend the cash you've budgeted for the non-essential things.

