Charlottesville has new mayor, vice-mayor

Charlottesville has a new mayor and vice-mayor, but the political candidates do not have any prior political experience.

Nikuyah Walker will serve as Charlottesville's new mayor, and Heather Hill will serve as the vice mayor. Both women were elected to city council in the last election.

According to NBC affiliate WVIR in Charlottesville, there was much back and forth inside council chambers, as people reminisced about the election of the current mayor and vice mayor, both who had no political experience prior to their election.

The two individuals, Mike Signer and Wes Bellamy, have been criticized since the Unite The Right rally in Charlottesville.

Walker will serve as the city's first black female mayor.

Copyright 2018 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved.

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12