Autopsy scheduled for Charlottesville woman found dead

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (AP) - An autopsy has been scheduled for a Charlottesville woman who was found dead in her home after an extensive search.

Charlottesville Police Lt. Steve Upman tells The Daily Progress the autopsy for 31-year-old Molly Meghan Miller will be conducted Wednesday.

Police found Miller's body inside her residence Monday evening. She had last been seen Friday evening, and her fiance reported her missing a day later.

Before Miller's body was found, Deputy Chief Gary Pleasants said police had deployed bloodhounds and were checking security cameras near her home.

Authorities did not say if they're treating the case as a homicide and did not release details of earlier searches of the home.

Information from: The Daily Progress, http://www.dailyprogress.com

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.