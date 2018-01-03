1 person in hospital after crash in Chesterfield

One person is in the hospital Wednesday morning after a pretty serious crash in Chesterfield.

Chesterfield police say they responded to the crash at the intersection of Hull Street Road and Spring Run Road just before 11:30 p.m. on Tuesday night.

The truck was traveling eastbound, but the driver did not stop at the red light and ended up t-boning another car.

The person transported to the hospital has non-life-threatening injuries.

