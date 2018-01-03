Food Lion recalls buttermilk biscuits due to listeria concerns

If you have Food Lion brand biscuits in your freezer, the company says you need to return for a full refund because of listeria concerns.

There are no reports of anyone getting sick, but Food Lion says they are recalling all best-by dates because one of their manufacturers, T. Marzetti Co.l announced a factory could have been contaminated.

The product was sold at Food Lion, Piggly Wiggly, Lowes Foods, and several other stores in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Indiana, Kentucky, Louisiana, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, and Virginia.

"Listeria monocytogenes is an organism which can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems," T. Marzetti Co. said in a press release.

The manufacturer also said that healthy people may suffer short-term symptoms such as high fever, severe headache, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain and diarrhea, but listeria can cause stillbirths and miscarriages in pregnant women.

You can return the biscuits to the store for a full refund.

