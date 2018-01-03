VDOT pre-treating roads ahead of possible winter storm

The Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) is out in full force, already pre-treating roads in anticipation of a winter storm.

The Hampton Roads area is expected to get hit by winter weather late Wednesday night into early Thursday morning.

VDOT says the pre-treatment they are doing now is to help prevent ice from sticking to road surfaces and help with snow and ice removal.

VDOT is saying they will monitor the below freezing temperatures and road conditions.

Although VDOT says they will be working round the clock to clear state-maintained roads, the best advice is to not travel that way over the next few days.

Copyright 2018 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved.

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12