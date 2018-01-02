Waverly father who had a baby on the way killed wearing a bullet proof vest

Relatives of a Waverly man gunned down days before Christmas are opening up about the search for a suspect.

Monday, friends and family of 29-year-old Loren Mason Jr. gathered for a balloon release in his honor. Weeks after his murder, no one has been arrested.

The family is finding it hard to have a happy new year when there are no answers and no arrests in the death of the young father. They are speaking about who the 29-year-old victim is and why they think he was wearing a bullet proof vest the night he was killed.

"I see my son laying down there on the ground. You’re telling me I can't go nowhere near him, because I'll be messing up the investigation,” Barbara Fields said.

Two weeks have since passed, yet the new year finds lingering grief for Fields.

"Something that a mother never wants to see, you know? Never. You don't look to bury your kids before you do,” she added.

It was the night of Dec. 16 near Maple and New streets in Waverly. Mason Jr. was headed out with a friend when they made a stop at his friend's home. That's when the gunfire rang out. Mason Jr. was struck and killed. His friend’s sister was also struck, but she survived.

Fields says the shooting comes from "an ongoing confrontation with the same people.” She believes there's a reason her son had on a bullet proof vest that night.

"Something must have happened to make him go and put that vest on, because he didn't wear a vest every day. He worked. He spent time with his family. Somebody told him something to make him go home, dig it up and put it on, because it was too small,” Fields said.

“His girlfriend said he was in the mirror trying to tighten it up or whatever,” his sister Georgette Johnson added.

They believe no arrests have been made because no one is willing to speak up.

"It's been a lot of threats made, and we just want justice,” Johnson said.

Especially since the 29-year-old leaves behind young children and a baby yet to be born.

"These kids got to suffer, because they aren't going to have a father. Got a baby on the way that's not going to meet his father or her father,” Fields said.

"It’s not fair to us. It's not fair to them kids, and it's not fair that these guys are still walking around Waverly, and its only a population of 2000 people. So somebody knows something,” Johnson said.

“Somebody knows a lot," Fields added.

NBC12 reached out to Waverly Police and is awaiting an update.

The family says an investigator from a nearby jurisdiction told them Mason was struck by two different types of bullets. Right now they’re awaiting an autopsy report.

