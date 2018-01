Some school systems have decided to open late or close Wednesday because of the cold.

Buckingham County Schools and Lunenburg County Schools will open two hours late. In Lunenburg, governor school students report on time, 12-month employees report only one hour late.

In Prince Edward County, school is closed Wednesday because of heating concerns at the elementary school.

