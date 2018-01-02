William & Mary beats James Madison 84-76

HARRISONBURG, Va. (AP) - Matt Milon scored 19 points and grabbed 12 rebounds to lead five in double-figure scoring and William & Mary beat James Madison 84-76 on Tuesday night.
A 15-2 run gave William & Mary (9-4, 2-0 Colonial Athletic Association) the lead for good, 56-50 with 14 minutes left. Justin Pierce scored seven points, including a dunk, and Connor Burchfield scored four points during the stretch. James Madison (4-11, 0-2) pulled to 75-71 with 1:35 remaining, but Milon answered with a 3-point play and David Cohn made four free throws and Pierce added two more to seal it.
Milon was 7 of 14 from the field, Cohn finished with 17 points, Burchfield had 15 points and Pierce added 13. Nathan Knight chipped in 16 points and 12 rebounds for Williams & Mary, which shot 52 percent from the floor and was 22-of-26 shooting (85 percent) from the line.
Stuckey Mosley and Matt Lewis had 13 points apiece for James Madison.
Justin Tillman scored 19 points and De'Riante Jenkins added 17 points as VCU secured its first three-game winning streak of the season with a 75-65 win over VMI. The Rams improved to 8-5 and will open Atlantic 10 play next Saturday, hosting Fordham.More >>
Greg Parham is a freshman at VMI, and is seeing consistent minutes for the Keydets. On Friday, the Monacan product returned to the same court where he won a state title in 2016 with the Chiefs.More >>
This year marks the first early signing period, giving these athletes a 72 hour window in December to sign their National Letters of Intent, rather than wait until February. Several notable players from our area are taking advantage of this opportunity.More >>
Dinwiddie's K'Vaughan Pope was one of the most recruited athletes in our area, and he'll join one of the best classes at Ohio State in the fall.More >>
Justin Jasper is staying local to continue his football career at the college level. The St. Christopher's receiver will suit up just down the road at Richmond, and is one of eleven future Spiders to sign on the dotted line today.More >>
