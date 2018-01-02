Check your car battery before you are left out in the cold

With record lows this week, it's important to remember to make sure your car is ready for the freezing temperatures.

Get your vehicle checked out sooner rather than later, because If you don't, you could literally be left out in the cold.

When it's below freezing, car batteries die quickly. Temperatures aren't expected to warm up until next week, so that means each cold day is a risk to your car if you don't treat it accordingly.

"At zero degrees, a battery loses 60 percent of its power," said Martha Meade with AAA. "But it takes twice as much power to start a car. So you can imagine if you're battery is weak, it's going to die in these cold temperatures."

The average battery life is about three to five years. To prevent yourself from being a cold caller on AAA's line, get your battery checked now - especially if it's about three years old.

"If when you start your car, it hesitates, or your lights dim and become brighter as you accelerate - both signs your batter is going," said Meade.

If you unplug your phone chargers and other cables when you're not using the car, it could last you up to five years.

You should also be on the look out for corrosion. If you have some, pitch the battery.

Keep your car in a garage if you can. Finally, make sure you have an emergency kit. You want a cell phone to call for help and something to keep you warm until that help arrives.

Copyright 2018 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved.

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12