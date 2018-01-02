Mike Tyson breaks ground on California marijuana ranch

CALIFORNIA CITY, Calif. (AP) - Former heavyweight champion Mike Tyson is becoming a California marijuana entrepreneur.
TheBlast.com reports that Tyson and partners on Dec. 20 broke ground on a plot for a cannabis resort in California City, a remote Mojave Desert town that's about a 110-mile (177-kilometer) drive north of Los Angeles.
Partner Robert Hickman tells the website that the undeveloped lands are primed to be cultivated and that Tyson Ranch will be an oasis.
In a video of the event, California City Mayor Jennifer Wood thanks Tyson for his commitment to the community, saying the industry will provide medical marijuana to people in need, revenue, jobs and income for residents.
Calls and emails from The Associated Press to a Tyson representative and the mayor were not immediately returned Tuesday.
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Michigan lawmakers try to make up for lost time with new bike-safety pushMore >>
Michigan lawmakers try to make up for lost time with new bike-safety pushMore >>
Customers hoping to be among the first in California to purchase marijuana legally lined up early Monday, as the arrival of the new year brought with it broad legalization of cannabisMore >>
Customers hoping to be among the first in California to purchase marijuana legally lined up early Monday, as the arrival of the new year brought with it broad legalization of cannabisMore >>
Mariah Carey has made it through her performance on 'Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve with Ryan Seacrest' cleanly this year after bungling it last yearMore >>
Mariah Carey has made it through her performance on 'Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve with Ryan Seacrest' cleanly this year after bungling it last yearMore >>
Revelers around the world have welcomed the new year with fireworks, prayers and tight securityMore >>
Revelers around the world have welcomed the new year with fireworks, prayers and tight securityMore >>
The fire commissioner say a preschooler toying with the burners on his mother's stove accidentally lit New York City's deadliest blaze in decades.More >>
The fire commissioner say a preschooler toying with the burners on his mother's stove accidentally lit New York City's deadliest blaze in decades.More >>
Two young Milwaukee police officers are being hailed as heroes after rescuing two unconscious teenagers from a burning carMore >>
Two young Milwaukee police officers are being hailed as heroes after rescuing two unconscious teenagers from a burning carMore >>
Plunging temperatures across half the country underscore a stark reality for low-income Americans who rely on heating aidMore >>
Plunging temperatures across half the country underscore a stark reality for low-income Americans who rely on heating aidMore >>
Using video game technology and animation, the U.S. Army and Homeland Security Department have developed a computer-based simulator that can train everyone from teachers to first responders on how to react to an active shooter scenario.More >>
Using video game technology and animation, the U.S. Army and Homeland Security Department have developed a computer-based simulator that can train everyone from teachers to first responders on how to react to an active shooter scenario.More >>
Old-school arcade game of pinball is taking on a new lifeMore >>
Old-school arcade game of pinball is taking on a new lifeMore >>
A cruise ship passenger who saw the aftermath of a tour bus crash that killed 11 foreigners in southeastern Mexico said she saw skid marks leading to a trail of broken glass and an overturned bus in the ditchMore >>
A cruise ship passenger who saw the aftermath of a tour bus crash that killed 11 foreigners in southeastern Mexico said she saw skid marks leading to a trail of broken glass and an overturned bus in the ditchMore >>