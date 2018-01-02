New Chesterfield Police chief: officers deserve support and respect

There's a new man in charge of Chesterfield Police. Jeffery Katz was officially sworn-in as police chief Tuesday afternoon.

Katz comes to the county from Boynton Beach, Florida. He has 25 years of experience in law enforcement.

In a speech that followed the oath, the new chief emphasized the importance of standing behind the men and women on the front lines.

"I'm letting you all know... I will not drive by one of my officers who is on a call or on a traffic stop alone," said Katz. "And if one of their personnel or their family suffers an injury or a loss, these men and women will take priority over anything else. We asked much of them and they deserve to know they are supported, admired, and respected. Those who serve are my priority."

Chief Katz will oversee a police force comprised of more than 500 officers. Katz replaces Colonel Thierry Dupuis, who retired in September.

