Two arrested after break-ins on New Year's Day in Stafford

Deputies say Kelvin Cruz broke into a house on Landmark Drive and Sabrina Vaughn broke into a home on Stafford Mews Court.More >>
One person is in the hospital after an SUV overturned on Tuesday. Thankfully, no one was seriously injured in a second crash at the scene.More >>
The Tappahannock Police Department is searching for a man who stole electronics and other in December.More >>
The Spotsylvania County Sheriffs Office says a threat against Massaponax High School is a hoax.More >>
The Virginia Lottery is expanding its "Thank a Teacher" campaign to include an art contest for students from kindergarten through 12th grade.More >>
