Two arrested after break-ins on New Year's Day in Stafford

Two people now face charges in connection to two separate New Year's Day break-ins in Stafford County.

Deputies say around 4:45 a.m. on Monday, 19-year-old Kelvin Cruz broke into a house on Landmark Drive. The homeowner says Cruz pushed past him and tried to walk upstairs where the homeowner's wife and children were asleep.

Cruz is currently at Rappahannock Regional jail and faces breaking and entering, destruction of property and public intoxication charges.

Later that night, deputies responded to a call of a breaking and entering on Stafford Mews Court. The victim told deputies he and 39-year-old Sabrina Vaughn were driving home when they got into a argument and she decided to walk home.

The victim says Vaughn later showed up to his house, became violent, and refused to leave.

Vaughn faces multiple charges, including breaking and entering, domestic assault, and obstruction of justice.

Copyright 2018 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved.

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12