Virginia Zoo welcomes new baby Bongo 'Joy'

The Virginia Zoo welcomed a new baby on Christmas Eve.

Joy is a critically-endangered Eastern Bongo. Bongos are large-bodied, relatively short-legged antelope with long spiral horns usually found in Kenya.

Joy joins her parents and two other adult female bongos in the exhibit.

If you want to see Joy, zoo officials say she and her mother will be in the outdoor exhibit throughout the day, depending on the weather.

Copyright 2018 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved.

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12