Palace comes from behind to beat Southampton 2-1

(Andrew Matthews/PA via AP). Crystal Palace's Christian Benteke, left, and Southampton's Maya Yoshida battle for the ball during the English Premier League soccer match at St Mary's Stadium, Southampton, England, Tuesday, Jan. 2, 2018.

(Andrew Matthews/PA via AP). Southampton's Dusan Tadic, left, and Crystal Palace's James McArthur in action during their English Premier League soccer match at St Mary's Stadium in Southampton, England, Tuesday Jan. 2, 2018.

(Andrew Matthews/PA via AP). Southampton's Shane Long, centre, celebrates scoring his side's first goal of the game with team-mates during the English Premier League soccer match against Crystal Palace at St Mary's Stadium, Southampton, England, Tuesda...

(Andrew Matthews/PA via AP). Crystal Palace's James McArthur, left, scores his side's first goal of the game against Southampton during their English Premier League soccer match at St Mary's Stadium in Southampton, Tuesday Jan. 2, 2018.

(Andrew Matthews/PA via AP). Crystal Palace's Luka Milivojevic celebrates scoring his side's second goal of the game against Southampton during their English Premier League soccer match at St Mary's Stadium in Southampton, Tuesday Jan. 2, 2018.

SOUTHAMPTON, England (AP) - Crystal Palace came from behind to cancel out Shane Long's first goal in 11 months and win 2-1 at fellow Premier League struggler Southampton on Tuesday.

Palace moved up to 14th, two points above Southampton, which is only out of the relegation zone on goal difference.

The visitors were full of confidence after holding Premier League leader Manchester City to a goalless draw on Sunday, but it was Southampton that took the lead in the 17th minute as Long ended a run of 34 competitive games without a goal.

However, Palace leveled in the 69th when Christian Benteke nodded a chipped pass toward James McArthur, who volleyed in from close range.

Luka Milivojevic curled home the winner from 25 yards (meters), 10 minutes from time.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.