Carroll nets twice as West Ham beats West Brom 2-1

(John Walton/PA via AP). West Ham manager David Moyes gestures on the touchline during the English Premier League soccer match against West Bromwich Albion at London Stadium, in London, Tuesday Jan. 2, 2018.

(AP Photo/Frank Augstein). West Ham's Andy Carroll, left, heads the ball to score during the English Premier League soccer match between West Ham and West Bromwich Albion at London Stadium in London, Tuesday, Jan. 2, 2018.

(AP Photo/Frank Augstein). West Ham players celebrate after Andy Carroll scored his side's second goal during the English Premier League soccer match between West Ham and West Bromwich Albion at London Stadium in London, Tuesday, Jan. 2, 2018.

(AP Photo/Frank Augstein). West Ham's Andy Carroll celebrates after scoring his side's second goal during the English Premier League soccer match between West Ham and West Bromwich Albion at London Stadium in London, Tuesday, Jan. 2, 2018.

(AP Photo/Frank Augstein). West Ham's Andy Carroll, second from left, celebrates with teammates after scoring his side's second goal during the English Premier League soccer match between West Ham and West Bromwich Albion at London Stadium in London, T...

LONDON (AP) - Andy Carroll scored twice, including a stoppage-time winner, as West Ham came from behind to beat fellow struggler West Bromwich Albion 2-1 in the Premier League on Tuesday.

West Ham moved a point above the relegation zone and five points above West Brom, which is now winless in 20 top-flight fixtures. Only three clubs have endured longer runs without a victory in the Premier League: Derby (32), Sunderland (26) and Norwich (21).

West Brom had hopes of ending that negative run when James McClean's strike deflected off Angelo Ogbonna and looped over goalkeeper Adrian to give the visitors the lead after half an hour.

But Carroll equalized in the 59th minute, heading in Aaron Cresswell's cross for his first goal of the season.

Carroll doubled his tally in the fourth minute of stoppage time, sliding in to fire home Marko Arnautovic's low cross.

