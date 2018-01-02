Officer's vehicle struck while responding to overturned SUV

One person is in the hospital after an SUV overturned on Tuesday.

The crash happened in the 24000 block of Hull Street Road in Amelia. Police say the driver was the only person in the SUV when it overturned, and she was taken to the hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

While responding to the crash, an officer's vehicle was struck by a Jeep Grand Cherokee. The officer was preparing to put out flares and was not in the vehicle when it was hit.

The driver of the Jeep refused treatment.

Police say they are still investigating both crashes.

