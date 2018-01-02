Energy bill shock! How to keep your bill low, while staying warm

When the temperature drops, energy bills are on rise. There are things you can do right now to make sure your bill is as low as possible.

NBC12 is teaming up with Dominion Energy with heat-saving tips to help you save money.

One of the most effective things you can do is to change out your furnace filter. When filters get dirty and dusty, the HVAC system works much harder to emit heat into your home. Have a professional check your heating system regularly to make sure it is working at full efficiency.

Any cracks or air-leaks in your home must be sealed, so warm air can't sneak out. Use weather stripping to seal windows and doors.

Dominion experts recommend keeping the thermostat at 68 degrees when you’re home, if you can bare it. If you're going to be gone for more than about eight hours, lower your thermostat to 60 or 65 degrees. You’ll save three percent on every degree lowered.

"So if you knock [the temperature] down three degrees and leave it there, you're going to save about ten percent on your bill, which could have a big impact on you,” said Janell Hancock, a spokesperson for Dominion Energy.

A cozy fireplace can help keep us warm, but if they're not in use, make sure the flue is closed. Hot air can be easily sucked right out through the chimney, if you don't make sure your flue is completely shut.

