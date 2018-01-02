Driver with child in vehicle charged after smashing into shopping carts, pedestrian

Henrico Police say they arrested a woman after a traffic crash involving several pedestrians.

Christine Bradford Perkins is charged with driving under the influence, two counts of hit and run, child neglect, vandalism, assault, obstruction of justice and assault on a law enforcement officer.

The crash happened in the 11400 block of W. Broad Street. Police say Perkins hit several shopping carts, which then hit a pedestrian. When witnesses tried to stop her from leaving, she hit another pedestrian.

Police found Perkins and the vehicle in the 10000 block of Castile Drive. They also found a child in the vehicle.

The two pedestrians suffered minor injuries. Police have not released any information about what led to the assault on a law enforcement officer charge at this time.

