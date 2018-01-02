Sheriff's office: Threat made against high school a hoax

The Spotsylvania County Sheriffs Office says a social media threat against Massaponax High School is a hoax.

"Deputies along with members of the school administrative staff were able to quickly identify the source of the post and determined that it was a hoax," the sheriff's office said of a threat made for Jan. 3.

The sheriff's office says the juvenile who made the threat "has been removed from the school system pending further investigation."

Additional personnel will be on hand at school on Wednesday as a precautionary measure.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call 540-582-7115.

