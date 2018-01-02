Police ID 30-year-old man killed near Mosby Court

President Donald Trump is blasting his former chief strategist ahead of the release of a new, unflattering book.More >>
A powerful winter storm called a bomb cyclone is bringing the chance of snow, ice and, in some places, blizzard conditions to the East Coast, from Florida to Maine.
We have First Alert Weather Days for snow on Thursday and bitter cold weather expected by Friday and Saturday.
If you or someone in your family wasn't exactly excited by what Santa brought them this year, here's what you need to know about returning that gift that will make you more likely to get some money back.
An expansion of Ms. Bab's Nursery school is one step closer to reality after a Planning Commission vote on Wednesday.
Customers of Capital One bank might think they are seeing double, or in some cases triple, as the same transaction is being subtracted from their accounts multiple times.
Police are searching for the teenager and two women who were caught on camera beating up a Waffle House employee.
A man who helped deliver a New Year's baby following a police chase on I-26 reunited Tuesday with the family he assisted.
The suspect claims the shooting was in self-defense.
A contractor found a major failure in the family's vacation cabin's heating system, officials say.
Someone sneaked into an Arkansas family's farm under the cover of darkness and massacred their animals, according to Woodruff County Sheriff's Department.
Don't butter that biscuit until you check the package!
If he attends, Trump will become the first sitting president to attend the College Football Playoff title game since it's inception in 2014.
A winter storm warning continues for the Lowcountry until midnight Wednesday as snow continues to fall throughout the Lowcountry creating some hazardous driving conditions.
The invasion of cold temperatures means you'll be cranking up the heat in your home, but there's a problem with the extra heat: static.
