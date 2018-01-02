Police ID 30-year-old man killed near Mosby Court

Police responded to the scene in the 1300 block of Coalter Street. (Source: NBC12)

The Richmond Police Department says a 30-year-old man was shot and killed Tuesday morning near Mosby Court

Police responded to the scene at 11:21 a.m. in the 1300 block of Coalter Street and found Davin R. Daniels suffering from a gunshot wound.

The victim was transported to VCU Medical Center and later died.

Anyone with information about this shooting is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000 or at www.7801000.com.

