Death investigation underway after reported shooting in Mosby Court

A death investigation is underway after a reported shooting Tuesday morning in Mosby Court.

Police responded to the scene at 11:22 a.m. in the 1300 block of Coalter Street.

The victim was transported to VCU Medical Center and later died.

Police have not identified the victim or named any suspects.

