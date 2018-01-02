Hanover one of the best in the US for fire protection

Hanover County is among the top 11 percent localities in the country for fire protection.

The evaluation by the Insurance Services Office (ISO) means that residents could potentially receive lower insurance costs.

ISO - an independent organization that says it is the leading supplier of data and analytics for the property/casualty insurance industry - evaluates a community's fire protection in several areas including the emergency communications system and municipal water supply system.

ISO says residents could see a drop in their insurance costs in March, when the new rating takes effect.

