Richmond ties record low at 10 degrees

The cold this morning was record-tying. We dipped to 10° at Richmond International Airport, tying the record set 90 years ago!

Here's the 4 a.m. observation from RIC:

While the airport only dipped to 10°, many neighborhoods were in the low single-digits.

Two interesting notes about this morning's low temperature.

1: As you can see below, the record low is 10° for both Tuesday and Sunday morning. These two lows are the WARMEST of any January record.

2: It's hard to get record lows in winter without snow on the ground. If the ground were snow covered right now, our temperatures would be a few degrees colder.

We don't expect temperatures to spend much more than a few hours above 32° over the next 6 days.

James River is freezing up… And we’ll add even more ice over the next six days!

Thx to @vintage_rva for braving the cold this morning! pic.twitter.com/euXrMRrTi7 — Andrew Freiden (@AndrewNBC12) January 2, 2018

Ice will continue to build on creeks/streams/rivers.

Be safe when you are outside enjoying the winter landscapes.

