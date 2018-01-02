Richmond ties record low at 10 degrees

The cold this morning was record-tying. We dipped to 10° at Richmond International Airport, tying the record set 90 years ago!
Here's the 4 a.m. observation from RIC:
While the airport only dipped to 10°, many neighborhoods were in the low single-digits.
Two interesting notes about this morning's low temperature.
1: As you can see below, the record low is 10° for both Tuesday and Sunday morning. These two lows are the WARMEST of any January record.
2: It's hard to get record lows in winter without snow on the ground. If the ground were snow covered right now, our temperatures would be a few degrees colder.
We don't expect temperatures to spend much more than a few hours above 32° over the next 6 days.
James River is freezing up… And we'll add even more ice over the next six days!
Thx to @vintage_rva for braving the cold this morning! pic.twitter.com/euXrMRrTi7
Ice will continue to build on creeks/streams/rivers.
Be safe when you are outside enjoying the winter landscapes.
