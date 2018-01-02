Passenger killed in single-vehicle crash on New Year's Day

A 19-year-old passenger was killed and two other people were injured in a single-vehicle car crash in Richmond on New Year's Day.

Police were called to the 2700 block of Richmond-Henrico Turnpike just after 4:15 p.m. to find a Honda sedan that had struck a tree.

Janausia Sands, 19, a passenger in the car was killed. The two people injured suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

No charges have been filed.

