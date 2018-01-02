Man flees Walmart in truck after stealing electronics

The Tappahannock Police Department is searching for a man who stole electronics and other in December.

Police say the man stole the items in the early morning hours of Monday, Dec. 11.

The suspect is white, between 35 and 45 years old and is about 6 feet tall with dark-colored hair.

Police say he fled the store driving a dark colored extended cab truck.

Anyone with information is asked to call 804-443-3992 or 804-443-3347 or submit a tip anonymously at www.tapp-pd.org.

